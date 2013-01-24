Home
    Viva Collection

    Bread maker

    HD9045/30
    Wake up to fresh bread every day
      Viva Collection Bread maker

      HD9045/30
      Wake up to fresh bread every day

      You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest.

        14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

        14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

        The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

        Bake two sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

        Bake two sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

        Bake just the right amount of bread for your needs. Simply choose the loaf size on the control panel to bake medium (750g) or large (1000g) depending on your needs.

        3 browning levels for your preferred crust

        3 browning levels for your preferred crust

        Thanks to the advanced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust, only with a simple push on the control panel.

        'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

        'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

        During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.

        Friendly design which is super silent (< 55 dbA) and compact

        Friendly design which is super silent (< 55 dbA) and compact

        The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is super silent (55dbA) when operating, so wake you up with the smell of fresh bread, not by the noise. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.

        Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

        Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

        Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.

        Handy recipe booklet included

        Handy recipe booklet included

        Large viewing window to let you watch bread rise and brown

        Large viewing window to let you watch bread rise and brown

        Very comfortable control panel position for all users

        Very comfortable control panel position for all users

        Integrated non-slip handles for easy and safe handling

        If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.

        The base stays cool and safe to touch

        The base stays cool and safe to touch

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Baking tin
          Up to 1 kg
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Measuring spoon
          Yes
          Paddle(s)
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Star white

        • General specifications

          Add ingredients signal
          Yes
          Bread capacity
          750gr, 1kg
          Browning levels
          3
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Dough program
          Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, baguel, etc)
          Hours of delay timer
          13
          Jam program
          Yes
          LCD display
          Yes
          No. of paddles
          1
          No. of programs
          14
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          One-touch operation
          Yes
          Rapid program
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Warming period
          1 hour

        • Material

          Baking tin
          Aluminum alloy
          Main body
          PP plastic
          Mixing paddle
          Aluminum alloy

