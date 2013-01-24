  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Daily Collection Steamer

HD9104/00
  Pure taste of steamed food
    Daily Collection Steamer

    HD9104/00

    Pure taste of steamed food

    Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.

    Daily Collection Steamer

    Pure taste of steamed food

    Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.

    Pure taste of steamed food

    Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.

    Daily Collection Steamer

    Pure taste of steamed food

    Philips steamer with perfect settings for every meal.

      Pure taste of steamed food

      Steamer with Aroma infuser

      • 5 L 900 W
      • Manual timer
      • Aroma Infuser, BPA free
      • Plastic, white/green
      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      2 baskets to steam several ingredients at once

      2 baskets to steam several ingredients at once

      2 baskets to steam different ingredients at the same time.

      Egg rack

      Egg rack

      Fits 6 eggs per basket.

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.

      Easy to fill with water

      Easy to fill with water

      Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

      Stackable baskets for easy storage

      Stackable baskets for easy storage

      Stackable baskets for easy storage.

      Anti drip lid

      Anti drip lid

      Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

      Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

      Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      5L capacity

      5L capacity

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900 W
        Cord length
        80 cm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 + 2.9 L

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        2 pcs
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and green
        Material
        Plastic

