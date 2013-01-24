Home
    Daily Collection

    Steamer

    HD9125/01
    Pure taste of steamed food
      Daily Collection Steamer

      HD9125/01
      Pure taste of steamed food

      Steam with perfect settings for every meal. See all benefits

      Daily Collection Steamer

      Pure taste of steamed food

      Steam with perfect settings for every meal. See all benefits

      Pure taste of steamed food

      Steam with perfect settings for every meal. See all benefits

      Daily Collection Steamer

      Pure taste of steamed food

      Steam with perfect settings for every meal. See all benefits

        Pure taste of steamed food

        With Aroma infuser

        • 9 L, 900 W
        • Manual timer
        • Aroma Infuser, soup/rice bowl
        • Plastic, white/beige
        Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

        Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

        The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

        Egg rack

        Egg rack

        Fits 6 eggs per basket.

        Easy to fill with water

        Easy to fill with water

        Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

        Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

        Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

        Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

        Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

        Anti drip lid

        Anti drip lid

        Parts are dishwasher safe

        Parts are dishwasher safe

        Stackable baskets for easy storage

        Stackable baskets for easy storage

        3 baskets to steam several ingredients at once

        3 baskets to steam different ingredients at the same time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          White and beige

        • Accessories included

          Egg rack
          Yes
          Rice/soup/food bowl
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          Water level indicator
          Yes
          Number of tiers
          3  pcs
          Overheat and dry boil protection
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          80  cm
          Capacity (max)
          2.6 + 2.9 + 4.1  L
          Capacity water tank
          1  L

