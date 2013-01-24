Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Pure Essentials Collection

    Steamer

    HD9140/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
      -{discount-value}

      Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

      HD9140/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      Discover fuller flavours

      This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

      Discover fuller flavours

      This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Discover fuller flavours

      This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

      Discover fuller flavours

      This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Steamer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Discover fuller flavours

        Steamer with Flavour Booster

        • 9 L 900 W
        • Optimal preset timings
        Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

        Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

        The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

        Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

        Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

        Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

        Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

        External water inlet

        External water inlet

        External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

        Stackable steaming tiers

        Stackable steaming tiers

        Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

        Digital timer

        Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

        Descale indicator light with bell

        Descale indicator light with bell, signals when to descale.

        Water refill indicator

        Water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of tiers
          3  pcs
          Water level indicator
          Yes
          Overheat and dry boil protection
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          100  cm
          Capacity (max)
          2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5  L
          Capacity water tank
          1.1  L

        • Design specifications

          Material
          Plastic with stainless steel parts
          Color(s)
          Black, metal and red

        • Accessories included

          Rice/soup/food container
          1.2  L
          Egg rack
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight appliance
          2.3  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          312 x 450 x 227  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us