    Pure Essentials Collection

    Steamer

    • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
      Discover fuller flavours

      The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go! See all benefits

      Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

      Discover fuller flavours

      The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go! See all benefits

        Discover fuller flavours

        Steamer with Flavour Booster

        • 10 L, 900 W
        • Digital timer, preset timings
        • Aroma Infuser, keep warm func.
        • Plastic/Metal, Black
        Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

        Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

        The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

        Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

        Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

        XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

        XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

        With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

        Recipe booklet

        Recipe booklet

        Recipe booklet with delicious recipes.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

        Stackable steaming tiers

        Stackable steaming tiers

        Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

        External water inlet

        External water inlet

        External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

        Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

        Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

        Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

        Descale indicator and water refill indicator

        Descale indicator and water refill indicator with signals.

        Digital timer

        Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

        Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

        Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material
          Plastic with stainless steel parts
          Color(s)
          Black, metal and red

        • Accessories included

          XL steaming bowl
          2.5  L
          Egg rack
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          Water level indicator
          Yes
          Overheat and dry boil protection
          Yes
          Number of tiers
          3  pcs

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight appliance
          2.3  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          360 x 450 x 227  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          100  cm
          Capacity (max)
          2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5  L
          Capacity water tank
          1.1  L

