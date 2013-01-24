Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits