Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Kettle

    HD9316/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Kettle

      HD9316/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Safe and easy boiling

      The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $79.00

      Viva Collection Kettle

      Safe and easy boiling

      The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

      Safe and easy boiling

      The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $79.00

      Viva Collection Kettle

      Safe and easy boiling

      The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Safe and easy boiling

        Stainless steel kettle with keep-warm function

        • 1.7 L, 1800 W
        • Double housing
        • Keep warm
        • Spring lid
        PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

        PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

        Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Cord winder for easy storage

        Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

        Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

        Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

        Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

        Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

        Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

        Food-grade stainless steel

        Imported UK STRIX thermostat for precise temperature control

        Imported UK STRIX thermostat for precise temperature control

        Accurate temperature control, lasting durability

        One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

        One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

        Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

        Easy opening and filling

        Easy opening and filling

        Detachable stainless steel filter for easy cleaning

        Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning

        360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

        Easier handling

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Metallic silver
          Materials of main body
          Stainless steel

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.7 L
          Cord length
          0.75 m
          Rated frequency
          50  Hz
          Rated input power
          1800  W
          Rated voltage
          220  V

        • Dimensions and weight

          Product dimensions (L×W×H)
          232 x 153 x 248  cm
          Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
          18.0×18.0×26.2  cm
          Product weight
          1.0  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us