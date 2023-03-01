Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      HD9880/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results

      The Philips 7000 Series Combi Airfryer is our largest & most advanced airfryer. With over 100 Auto-Cook Programs, dynamic airflow and integrated food thermometer, you can now cook the widest variety of foods with guaranteed results.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $619.00

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      b2c-catalog.p17.this-product
      7000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      7000 Series

      Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      Total

      recurring payment

      Our largest & most advanced airfryer for guaranteed results

      delicious result guaranteed

      • Rapid CombiAir
      • Food Thermometer
      • Auto-Cook programs
      • Connected with HomeID
      • 22-in-1 Cooking functions
      HomeID guides you through a world of healthy meals

      HomeID guides you through a world of healthy meals

      Guided cooking: Create delicious meals without any fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the HomeID app. With a wide variety of dishes from around the world to choose from, HomeID guides you every step of the way, and you can upload your favourite recipes too!

      Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

      Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

      Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savor. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that’s a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with HomeID automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure your food is always deliciously tender on the inside and your preferred level of crispness to the outside.

      Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

      Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

      Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

      Food Thermometer for perfecting your favorite foods easily

      Food Thermometer for perfecting your favorite foods easily

      Add a personal touch: Cook steak and other proteins just how you like it, whether that’s rare, well done or somewhere in between.* The integrated Food Thermometer gives you total control.

      QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

      QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

      Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market and all parts are dishwasher safe too.

      Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

      Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

      Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%*** less added fat. You’ll be able to savor all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favorite healthy dishes.

      XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

      XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

      More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2kg/8.3L, our biggest Airfryer yet.

      Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

      Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

      Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on HomeID from chefs and other HomeID users.

      Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

      Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

      Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction

      Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

      Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

      Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.

      Learns what you like via HomeID connectivity

      Learns what you like via HomeID connectivity

      Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more HomeID will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200  W
        Cord length
        1  m
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Keep warm button
        Yes
        Pre-set button
        Yes
        TFT screen
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        9,4  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxHxD)
        335x351x443 mm

      • General specifications

        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Temperature control
        Yes
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Temperature control
        • Quickclean
        • Rapid CombiAir technology
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Time control
        • No pre-heat (instant on)
        • Wi-Fi connected
        • Recipe on App
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Technology
        Rapid air technology
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Time control
        Yes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Patented Rapid Air Technology
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Cooking method
        • Frying
        • Roasting
        • Grilling
        • Baking
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir-frying
        • Sautee
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheating
        • Defrosting
        • Keep warm
        • Dehydrating
        • Toasting
        • Stewing
        • Fermenting
        • Confit
        • Slow Cooking
        • Braising
        • Sous vide
        • Combi Baking
        • Combi Roasting
        • Combi Grilling
        QuickClean
        Yes
        BPA free inner coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Precision: +/- 1 °C for the perfect core temperature.
      • *Energy cost of cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880.
      • **Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.