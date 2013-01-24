Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avance Collection

    Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

    HD9911/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Airfryer Grill Pan Airfryer Grill Pan Airfryer Grill Pan
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

      HD9911/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Avance Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Avance Collection Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

      Airfryer Grill Pan

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Airfryer Grill Pan

        For tasty and nonstick frying & grilling!

        • Excellent grilling
        • Versatile cooking
        • Non-stick surface
        20% faster cooking time*

        20% faster cooking time*

        Using your Airfryer Grill Pan even saves you time. Due to the unique surface and premium materials, you can save up to 20% of cooking time!*

        Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

        Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

        Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

        Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the Rapid Air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil. Additionally excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

        Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

        With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

        With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

        The surface is maximized compared to the normal basket so you can easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

        Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

        Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless versatile possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

        Airfryer Grill Pan cleans easily due to non-stick surface

        Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your cleaning convenience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Black
          Material
          Aluminium

        • General specifications

          Non-stick coating
          Yes
          Comfortable handle
          Yes
          Ridged surface
          Yes
          Suitable for
          HD924x
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Cooking method
          • Baking
          • Browning
          • Frying
          • Grilling
          • Searing

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • When baking fish, compared to the Philips Airfryer standard basket.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us