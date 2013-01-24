Home
    Dry iron

    HI108/01
      Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results. See all benefits

        Easy to use and Long lasting

        • Linished Soleplate
        • 1000 W
        • 1.7 m cord length
        Linished soleplate

        Linished soleplate

        Linished soleplate

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

        Easy temperature control

        Easy temperature control

        An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

        Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

        Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

        Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

        The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

        The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Linished
          Power
          1000  W

        • Easy to use

          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Long lasting cord
          Yes
          Comfortable handle
          Yes
          Easy cord winding
          Yes
          Light weight iron
          Yes

        • Full control

          Easy temperature control
          Yes
          Temperature light-indicator
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

