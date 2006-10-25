  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Multi-Styler

    HP4698/01
    Overall Rating / 5
      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Create the latest styles for every occasion

        SalonMultistylist 10 in 1

        • 10 attachments
        • Ceramic
        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready to use indicator

        Ready to use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin
          For fragile hair
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          5
          Pallet dimensions
          1200x800x100 mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          6
          Pallet quantity
          240 pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          Metallic night blue with dark navy accent
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          25 W
          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Material housing
          PC

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          296x40x80.5(H) mm
          F-box dimensions
          350x70x240(H) mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          734 g
          F-box volume
          5880 cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          1060 g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8
          A-box dimensions
          590x255x370(H) mm
          A-box volume
          55666.5 cm³
          A-box weight
          800 g

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          EAN F-box
          8710103203926
          EAN A-box
          8710103203933

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-698-01

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

