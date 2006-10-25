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    • Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion Create the latest styles for every occasion

      Multi-Styler

      HP4698/01

      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

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      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      SalonMultistylist 10 in 1

      • 10 attachments
      • Ceramic
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

      This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Ready to use indicator

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Straightener attachement to create beautiful sleek hair

      The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

      10 different attachmentsr for unlimited variation in styling

      Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

      Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

      Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

      Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

      If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

      Flat tong for textured waves

      With this original tong shape you can be creative and make fantastic shapes, textures and waves.

      Large curling tong for big curls

      If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachement with a large sized diameter.

      Spiral curling tong for loose waves

      The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves in an easy way.

      Included: hairclips for easy styling

      Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        296x40x80.5(H)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        350x70x240(H)  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        734  g
        F-box volume
        5880  cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        1060  g

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair thickness
        Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        For fragile hair
        Yes

      • Pallet

        Number of layers
        5
        Pallet dimensions
        1200x800x100  mm
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6
        Pallet quantity
        240  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8
        A-box dimensions
        590x255x370(H)  mm
        A-box volume
        55666.5  cm³
        A-box weight
        800  g

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        China
        EAN F-box
        8710103203926
        CTV code
        8844-698-01
        EAN A-box
        8710103203933

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Power
        25  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Metallic night blue with dark navy accent
        Material housing
        PC

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