    Voyager Twist

    Hairdryer

    HP4819/00
      -{discount-value}

      Voyager Twist Hairdryer

      HP4819/00
      Great results wherever you go

      Compact 1400 W hairdryer with folding handle, two heat/speed settings, dual voltage selection and styling nozzle. See all benefits

        Great results wherever you go

        • 1400W
        • Dual voltage
        • Foldable
        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow

        Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow when styling with a hairbrush.

        Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

        This stylish travel pouch makes it even more convenient to store your hairdryer and take it with you anywhere.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        The foldable handle makes this small, powerful performer even more compact – ultimate convenience for storage or travelling!

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1400  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          Dark blue housing with metallic gradient
          Voltage
          120-230V  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box weight
          405  g
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          340  g
          F-box dimensions
          120x220x80  mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          470  g
          A-box dimensions
          338x262x232  mm

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Pallet quantity
          1200x800x2000  pcs
          Number of layers
          8
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          10

        • Logistic data

          EAN F-box
          8710103172352
          EAN A-box
          8710103172369
          Country of origin
          PRC
          12NC code
          884481900000

