Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    SalonShine

    Hairdryer

    HP4885
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Thermoprotect 57°C Thermoprotect 57°C Thermoprotect 57°C
      -{discount-value}

      SalonShine Hairdryer

      HP4885
      Overall Rating / 5

      Thermoprotect 57°C

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonShine Hairdryer

      Thermoprotect 57°C

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying. See all benefits

      Thermoprotect 57°C

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonShine Hairdryer

      Thermoprotect 57°C

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonShine

        SalonShine

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Thermoprotect 57°C

        SalonShine

        • 1200W
        • Comb diffuser
        • CoolShot
        1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

        1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

        This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

        Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

        Built in protection for hair, Thermoprotect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without overdrying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Comb diffuser for easy styling

        The comb diffuser smoothes and separates the hair for easy styling and quick drying at the same time. This combination of diffuser and comb in one, makes it possible to create bouncy, volumised hair that is tangle-free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Pallet dimensions
          1200x800x2048  mm
          Pallet quantity
          256  pcs
          Number of layers
          8
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          4

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-885-00
          EAN
          Yes
          Country of origin
          China

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          151x77x236  mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          429  g
          F-box dimensions
          258x94x218  mm
          F-box volume (cm3)
          5287
          F-box weight (including product)
          576  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          530x394x238  mm
          A-box volume (cm3)
          49699
          A-box weight (including products)
          5408  g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          1200  W
          Material housing
          ABS
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          Combination of ballet pink and cloud dancer white

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us