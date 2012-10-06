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    • Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection
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      SatinPerfect Epilator

      HP6577/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes shaving head with trimming comb.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $219.00

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      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Epilator with Skin Perfect system

      • Wet & dry
      • with shaving head
      Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

      Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

      This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

      Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

      Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

      Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

      Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

      Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

      Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

      Cordless

      Cordless

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      For wet and dry usage.

      Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

      Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

      Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable epilation

        Cordless
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        yes
        Cleaning brush
        yes
        Detachable shaving head
        yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        13 400mA  V
        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        1173
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1360

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes

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