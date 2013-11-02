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Discontinued

SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

HP6578/00

4.9

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.9

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast and efficient

For 30 years I've been using a Phillips epilator, which still works but i felt i should treat myself to an upgrade! I thought this was a bit expensive but it's proved to be worth every penny. The ceramic discs have less 'pull' than the metal meaning a more pleasant feel. The wider head makes it much faster and the choice of heads is good. It's a shame the bag wasn't a bit more substantial as it's the only thing that lets the whole 'package' down. If you are dithering over getting this because of the price...dither no longer, just go for it, it's brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice looking

it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice looking

it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator

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