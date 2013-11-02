2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.9
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Poolar
02/11/2013
United Kingdom
Fast and efficient
For 30 years I've been using a Phillips epilator, which still works but i felt i should treat myself to an upgrade! I thought this was a bit expensive but it's proved to be worth every penny. The ceramic discs have less 'pull' than the metal meaning a more pleasant feel. The wider head makes it much faster and the choice of heads is good. It's a shame the bag wasn't a bit more substantial as it's the only thing that lets the whole 'package' down. If you are dithering over getting this because of the price...dither no longer, just go for it, it's brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Aysha
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
nice looking
it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
bernxx
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
nice looking
it easy to use and nice looking product. I also like the colour of the product. although its a bit expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6578/00 Epilator