    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6581/00
      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

        Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

        Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

        Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

        Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

        Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

        A convenient and precise solution for sensitive body parts.

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Voltage
          13 400mA  V
          Number of discs
          17
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          1173
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1360

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          yes
          Cleaning brush
          yes
          Detachable shaving head
          yes
          Opti-light
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes

        • Sensitive area solutions

          Wet & Dry precision epilator
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

