Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Series 5000

    Blender Core

    HR2222/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
      -{discount-value}

      Series 5000 Blender Core

      HR2222/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth drinks twice as fast. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Blender Core

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth drinks twice as fast. See all benefits

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth drinks twice as fast. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Series 5000 Blender Core

      Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

      Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth drinks twice as fast. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 5000

        Series 5000

        Blender Core

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

        Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

        • ProBlend Crush Technology
        5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

        5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

        With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

        Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

        Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

        The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

        With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

        With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

        With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

        Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

        Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

        Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

        Will help to create a variety of local dishes

        Will help to create a variety of local dishes

        A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

        With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

        With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

        With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

        ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

        The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Spatula
          • Mill

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Prefix programs
          5+2
          Type of lid
          Removable
          Blade
          4 star blade
          Preset Button
          Piano Button
          Speed UI
          Piano Button
          Number of speed settings
          5 and pulse

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Working capacity jar
          1.5  L
          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Power
          700  W

        • Design

          Color(s)
          Lavender

        • Finishing

          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material blade
          Stainless Steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us