    7000 Series

    High speed blender

    HR3760/01
      7000 Series High speed blender

      HR3760/01
      With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and NutriU app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy. See all benefits

      7000 Series High speed blender

      7000 Series High speed blender

        7000 Series

        7000 Series

        High speed blender

        • ProBlend Ultra technology
        • NutriU app
        • Quick Select Programs
        ProBlend Ultra Technology

        ProBlend Ultra Technology

        ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

        Large jar capacity for the family

        Large jar capacity for the family

        2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.

        Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

        Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

        Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

        Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

        Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

        Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

        Expand your recipe repertoire with NutriU app

        Expand your recipe repertoire with NutriU app

        Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

        Dishwasher safe parts

        Dishwasher safe parts

        All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

        ProBlend Ultra Motor

        The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

        ProBlend Ultra Jar

        The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

        ProBlend Ultra Blades

        The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical Specification

          Power
          1500W

        • Technical specifications

          Max Jar Capacity
          2 l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.8  L

        • Design

          Color(s)
          Metallic and white

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          216 x 167 x 442  mm
          Weight of product
          4.91  kg

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Number of speed settings
          12
          Pulse
          Yes
          Quick Select Programs
          6
          Quick Cleaning function
          Yes

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Metal
          Jar material
          Glass

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          > 98% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

