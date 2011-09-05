  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Immersive Sound

    Home theater

    Powerful surround sound
      Powerful surround sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience

      Powerful surround sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits

        Powerful surround sound

        • DVD
        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        Compact design that fits anywhere

        The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Composite video cable
          • FM antenna
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom
          Compression format
          JPEG

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • XviD
          • WMV SD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          JPEG
          Video
          • avi
          • divx
          • mpeg
          • mpg

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna Socket

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          360 x 58 x 303  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          2.3  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          100 x 100 x 75  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.5  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          1  m
          Front Speaker (W x H x D)
          100 x 100 x 75  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          0.5  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
          100 x 100 x 75  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          0.5  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          160 x 268 x 265  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          2.7  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          2  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          570 x 310 x 395  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.5  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Satellite speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Drivers per Satellite speaker
          1 x 3" Full range woofer
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 5.25" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20 - 150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          12  ohm

        • Power

          Power consumption
          55  W
          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Sound Enhancement
          Night Mode
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • Stereo
          Center speaker output power
          50 W
          Satellite speaker output power
          50 W x 4
          Subwoofer output power
          50 W
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          300  W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

