      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.

        Simply sounds great

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

        Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

        Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

        Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

        Built-in FM/MW tuner

        Built-in FM/MW tuner

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          Progressive scan

        • Sound

          Total Power (RMS)
          200  W
          Output power (RMS)
          4 x 25W + 2 x 50W
          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          180 - 18000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >60 dB
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Night Mode
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Cartoon
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Gaming
          • Jazz
          • Lounge
          • MTV
          • News
          • Party
          • RnB
          • Rock
          • Sports

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • Audio CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD-R/RW
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Zoom
          • Slideshow with music playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Rear Connections
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • FM Antenna
          • AM/MW Antenna
          • TV in (audio, cinch)
          • AUX in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • Component Video output

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Satellite speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Satellite speaker freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Center Speaker
          Magnetically shielded
          Center speaker drivers
          3" full range woofer
          Center speaker impedance
          8  ohm
          Center freq range
          150-20000  Hz
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer impedance
          8  ohm
          Subwoofer freq range
          45 - 150  Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • CVBS video cable
          • FM antenna
          • AM antenna
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Power cord

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          360  mm
          Set Height
          55  mm
          Set Depth
          332  mm
          Set weight
          2.6  kg
          Surround Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          95  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          83  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          0.52  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          100  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          95  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          83  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          0.59  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          131  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          315  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          386  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          3.62  kg
          Packaging Width
          570  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          392  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

