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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3100/98

4

| (2) Reviews

Turn up your experience

This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS multi-channel sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.

See all benefits

with cinematic surround sound

Turn up your experience

  • DivX Ultra

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

Wide Spectrum Speaker System for true-to-life sound

Wide spectrum speaker covers the entire audible audio frequency in order to capture and reproduce a more realistic sound. As there is one driver reproducing the entire audio range, this results in minimum phase distortion or time distortion to affect the audio quality.

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2
1

06/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It's Great!

I find the the home theatre system very easy to use. I haven't had any problems with it. A great product.

This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system

This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has very good features at a reasonable price

After a small problem which was fixed with a simple phone call,I am very pleased with this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3100 DVD home theatre system

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