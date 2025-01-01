DVD/SACD home theater system

2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3500S/98
See, hear, experience everything
This stylish and compact full digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby, DTS or SACD surround sound. So relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music in your own personal environment.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending fields with the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the fields with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A flicker-free high resolution image is created giving you the best viewing experience.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Conical Dome Tweeters enhance SACD sound at the highest frequencies by capturing every nuance and inflection of sound by using an extremely light and stiff membrane created of LEXAR, which allows the tweeters to deliver a higher range of audio frequency. The special cone shape of the reflector dish ensures a wider sound distribution of the higher frequencies. This results in stunningly clear and crisp highs and an overall more balanced sound perception.
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