5.1 Home theater

    Powerful surround sound
      Powerful surround sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering 600W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits

      Powerful surround sound

      Powerful surround sound

      Powerful surround sound

      Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering 600W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images. See all benefits

        Powerful surround sound

        from compact speakers

        • DVD
        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

        DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

        Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

        EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

        600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

        Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

