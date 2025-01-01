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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3583/40

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • Smart TV

  • 3D Blu-ray

600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

600W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

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