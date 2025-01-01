2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5540/98
Obsessed with sound
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play your favorite entertainment content on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system
3D Angled Speakers
HDMI 1080p
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3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
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