    5.1 Home theater

    HTS5550/98
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      5.1 Home theater

      HTS5550/98
      Obsessed with sound

      Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play your favorite entertainment content on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system See all benefits

      5.1 Home theater

      Obsessed with sound

      Obsessed with sound

      5.1 Home theater

      Obsessed with sound

        Obsessed with sound

        True cinematic experience with sound evenly spread

        • 3D Angled Speakers
        • HDMI 1080p
        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

        A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. You could buy the Philips wireless rear speakers separately.

        1200W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1200W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Compatible accessories
          • RWSS5510 Wireless Rear Audio
          • STS1300 Floor stand
          Included accessories
          • Audio/Video cable
          • Batteries for remote control
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Stand Screw x 4
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Karaoke Playback

          Advance functions
          • Scoring
          • Voice Cancellation
          Standard functions
          • Echo level control
          • Mic volume control
          • Pitch control

        • Still Picture Playback

          Compression format
          • JPEG
          • JPEG HD
          Picture Enhancement
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with music playback
          • Zoom

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • DivX Ultra
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • XviD
          • WMV SD
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Optical Playback Media

          Playable Discs
          • CD
          • CDDA
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD +R/+RW
          • DVD -R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • VCD

        • File Format

          Audio
          • mp3
          • wma
          Picture
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          Video
          • asf
          • avi
          • divx
          • mpeg
          • mpg
          • wmv

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          • Microphone In
          • MP3 Link
          • USB
          Rear Connections
          • AUX IN 1
          • AUX IN 2
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
          • FM Antenna Socket
          • HDMI 1.3 output
          • Wireless Rear Audio

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • Remote Control-Passthrough

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          435 x 58 x 358  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          3.56  kg
          Center Speaker (W x H x D)
          280 x 95 x 92  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.40  kg
          Centre Speaker cable length
          2  m
          Front Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          260 x 1101 x 260  mm
          Front Speaker Weight
          3.77  kg
          Front Speaker cable length
          4  m
          Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
          260 x 1101 x 260  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          3.77  kg
          Rear Speaker cable length
          10  m
          Subwoofer (W x H x D)
          196 x 395 x 342  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          5.25  kg
          Subwoofer cable length
          4  m
          Packaging (W x H x D)
          400 x 697 x 1200  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          33  kg

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          • 1 x Centre speaker
          • 4 x Tallboy speakers
          Center speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers
          Center speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          3  ohm
          Drivers per Tallboy speaker
          2 x 3" Full range woofers
          Tallboy speaker freq range
          150 - 20k  Hz
          Tallboy speaker impedance
          4  ohm
          Subwoofer type
          Passive
          Subwoofer driver
          1 x 6.5" woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          20-150  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          3  ohm

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
          • Progressive scan
          • Video upscaling

        • Power

          Power consumption
          150  W
          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.9 W

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sports
          Frequency response
          20-20k  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          > 65 dB
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dialog Enhancer
          • Dolby Digital Prologic II
          • DoubleBass
          • FullSound
          • Night Mode
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital 5.1
          • DTS 96/24
          • DTS Digital Surround
          • Stereo
          Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
          1200  W

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Number of Preset Channels
          40

