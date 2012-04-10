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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS5581/98

4

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips 5000 series home theater system.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • iPod/iPhone ready

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good sound quality, value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

20/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

It has very good Features and the sound and video clarity is excellent. It has got good feaures like webtv internet browser etc. I liked the 3D angled speakers and the sound quality is awsome. ;

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

12/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

this product is good. the soundsound and blueray player are awesome. It would have been better if they provide wireless dongle with this product too under the prmotion.;

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5581 5.1 Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.