2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5590/98
Obsessed with sound
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theater.
3D Angled Speakers
3D Blu-ray
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
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3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Pticius
05/11/2011
United Kingdom
Good product at affordable price. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sopmetimes noicy
Good product at affordable price. Excellent sound quality - more than sufficient for home use, no complaints on other features (video playback, radio) Well integrates with Phillips TV family, good & simple controls. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sometimes noicy... seems that it will have to be replaced soon :-(
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
Dave
10/08/2013
Australia
Poor performance, will often not play DVD's
Constantly has problems with supposed regional problems where in fact the DVD's are local and sold through legitimate suppliers in Australia. Philllips service have been no help
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater