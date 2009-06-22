  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Crafted with artistry and precision, this home entertainment system promises unsurpassed viewing and listening experience. A streamlined design, matching any Flat TV, blends with your interior thanks to wall-mountable and wireless feature.

        The ultimate cinematic experience

        With superb sound quality

        HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

        HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

        HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

        Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

        Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.

        Multi-channel SACD for total music immersion

        Multi-channel SACD for total music immersion

        Multi-channel SACD prepared. This new generation music format gives you Ultra high quality music reproduction, 5.1 multi-channel surround sound and full backward and forward compatibility with CD.

        Slim and flexible design with optional wall-mounting

        Slim and flexible design with optional wall-mounting

        Ultra-slim flat panel speakers to complement your home

        Ultra-slim flat panel speakers to complement your home

        6.1 Dolby Digital EX cinematic surround sound

        Dolby Digital EX decoding is a new technology that adds an extra sense of dimensional detail and intensified involvement to the already thrilling Dolby Digital 5.1-channel listening experience. The extra surround channel creates an even more exciting, enveloping surround-sound effect.

        Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i

        With Video Upscaling you can increase the resolution of SD (Standard Definition) video signals that DVD uses to HD (High Definition) so you’ll be able to see more details thanks to a sharper, more true-to-life picture.The resulting HD video output signal can be fed to an HD display through HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface).

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          • 4:3
          • 16:9
          D/A converter
          12 bit, 108 MHz
          Picture enhancement
          • High Def (720p, 1080i)
          • Video upscaling
          • Video upsampling

        • Sound

          D/A converter
          24 bit, 192 kHz
          Frequency response
          30-50000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >95 dB
          Sound System
          • Stereo
          • Dolby Digital EX
          • DTS
          • Dolby Prologic II
          • Dolby Digital
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Night Mode
          Output power (RMS)
          3x125W (Front L/R/ Front Centre) + 2x85W (Rear L/R) + 105W (Rear Centre) + 150W (Subwoofer)
          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          800  W
          Equalizer settings
          • Action
          • Classic
          • Concert
          • Digital
          • Drama
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Sci-Fi

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • DVD-RW (Video mode)
          • DVD-R
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • Super Audio CD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • SACD Multichannel
          • SACD Stereo
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • PCM
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32-256 kbps and VBR
          Disc Playback Modes
          • CD Text display
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat one/album/all
          • Shuffle Play

        • Still Picture Playback

          Playback Media
          Picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • AM
          Number of Preset Channels
          20
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Auto store
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • AUX in
          • Analog audio Left/Right in
          • ComponentVideo out Progressive
          • Composite video (CVBS) out
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
          • FM Antenna
          • HDMI out
          • S-Video out
          • TV in (audio, cinch)

        • Convenience

          Child Protection
          Parental Control
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Brazilian Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Malay
          • Canadian French
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power consumption
          165  W

        • Loudspeakers

          Satellite Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Magnetically shielded front
          • 4 Floor standing pillars
          • Wireless rear speakers
          Satellite speaker freq range
          120-50000  Hz
          Satellite speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Satellite speaker drivers
          • 4" ribbon tweeter
          • 2x 3" full range woofer
          Center Speaker
          2 way
          Center speaker drivers
          • 2 x 3" full range woofers
          • 4" ribbon tweeter
          Center freq range
          120-50000  Hz
          Center speaker impedance
          6  ohm
          Subwoofer driver
          6.5" high efficiency woofer
          Subwoofer freq range
          30-120  Hz
          Subwoofer impedance
          4  ohm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • 1x center speaker
          • 1x subwoofer
          • 2x front satellite speakers
          • 3x rear satellite speakers
          • Interconnect cable
          • FM antenna
          • Screws for wall mounting x2
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          273  mm
          Set Height
          284  mm
          Set Depth
          144  mm
          Set weight
          2.8  kg
          Center Speaker Width
          497  mm
          Center Speaker Height
          139  mm
          Center Speaker Depth
          32  mm
          Center Speaker Weight
          1.5  kg
          Rear Speaker Depth
          32  mm
          Rear Speaker Height
          139  mm
          Rear Speaker Weight
          1.5  kg
          Rear Speaker Width
          497  mm
          Surround Speaker Width
          106  mm
          Surround Speaker Height
          497  mm
          Surround Speaker Depth
          32  mm
          Surround speaker Weight
          1.25  kg
          Subwoofer Width
          300  mm
          Subwoofer Height
          399  mm
          Subwoofer Depth
          300  mm
          Subwoofer Weight
          12  kg
          Stand width
          240  mm
          Stand height
          830  mm
          Stand depth
          240  mm
          Stand weight
          4.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          47.5  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • 1x center speaker
        • 1x subwoofer
        • 2x front satellite speakers
        • 3x rear satellite speakers
        • Interconnect cable
        • FM antenna
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

            • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

