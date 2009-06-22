Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.