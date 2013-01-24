Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare ProResults

    Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6021/02
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
      Philips Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6021/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

      As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

        Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

        Superior performance at a superior value

        • 1-pack
        • Compact size
        • Click-on
        • All-around cleaning
        Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

        Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 ProResults compact

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Compact

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

