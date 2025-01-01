2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD710/98
Superb cinematic experience
Your home entertainment experience just got better with the MCD710 DVD Micro Theater. Progressive Scan ensures optimized images for true cinematic enjoyment, while USB Direct Playback lets you listen to your digital music in great sound.
DivX playback
USB playback
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
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