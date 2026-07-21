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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Micro Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
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MCM240B/98
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Quick install guide
Auto Program of my Philips MCM240 does not work
Preset stations lost if my Philips device is disconnected from power
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