    Sleek micro sound system

    MCM280D/12
    Obsessed with sound
      Sleek micro sound system

      MCM280D/12
      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct. See all benefits

      Sleek micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct. See all benefits

      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct. See all benefits

      Sleek micro sound system

      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Sound that fits your home

        • dock for iPhone/iPod
        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

        Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch and no computer needed. So you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

        60W RMS total output power

        This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Front motorized CD door with viewing window

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          • 2 x 30 W RMS
          • 2 x 60 W music power
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          Disc playback modes
          repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          40
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          RDS
          • program type
          • station name
          • radio text
          • RDS clock set
          • news
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          • iPod alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          • front
          • motorised
          Display type
          LCD display
          Backlight color
          blue

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • AC-DC adapter
          • power cord
          Remote control
          40-key with lithium battery
          Others
          • cradle and adaptors for iPhone/iPod
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • stand
          User Manual
          multi-languages
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          6  kg
          Main speaker width
          158  mm
          Main speaker height
          250  mm
          Main speaker depth
          193  mm
          Main unit depth
          160  mm
          Packaging width
          397  mm
          Main unit height
          250  mm
          Packaging height
          339  mm
          Main unit width
          211  mm
          Packaging depth
          311  mm

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          USB device
          USB recording modes
          • instant record
          • programmed tracks
          • single disc
          • single track
          USB recording sources
          CD

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G

        • Green

          Eco Power standby
          1  W

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod with color display

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

