      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Its easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when its time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Thanks to its compact size its light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But dont think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, weve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.6 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Warranty
          2 years worldwide guarantee
          Energy saving
          30%

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Heat up time
          2  minute(s)
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          Max 6.5 bar pump
          Power
          Max 2400  W
          Continuous steam
          Up to 130  g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 500  g
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.18  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          43.0 x 22.7 x 34.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          4.43  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.4  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • On all ironable garments

