Ultra fast. Extra Compact.
PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits
With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
Its easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when its time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.
Thanks to its compact size its light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But dont think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, weve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.
A 1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.
Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
General specifications
Easy to use
Technology
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
