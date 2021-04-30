Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The iron that automatically steams for you
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The iron that automatically steams for you
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits
The iron that automatically steams for you
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The iron that automatically steams for you
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits
Steam Generator
Total:
recurring payment
Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.
The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously, the indicator light and audio signal tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow.
Our advanced motion sensor can recognize movements in any direction, so you can also steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.
General specifications
Easy to use
Technology
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.