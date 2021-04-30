Search terms

    PerfectCare 8000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG8040/60
    The iron that automatically steams for you
      PerfectCare 8000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG8040/60
      The iron that automatically steams for you

      PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam.

      PerfectCare 8000 Series Steam Generator

      The iron that automatically steams for you

      PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits

      The iron that automatically steams for you

      PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits

      PerfectCare 8000 Series Steam Generator

      The iron that automatically steams for you

      PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. See all benefits

        PerfectCare 8000 Series

        PerfectCare 8000 Series

        Steam Generator

        The iron that automatically steams for you

        Effortless ironing. Fast results.

        • Intelligent automatic steam
        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • 1.8L detachable watertank
        • Ultra-light iron
        Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

        Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

        Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically

        Ultra-powerful steam for crease removal

        Ultra-powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        OptimalTEMP technology, guaranteed no burns*

        With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Ultra-light iron for easy vertical steaming

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        Easy De-Calc Plus to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously, the indicator light and audio signal tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow.

        Steam and refresh garments with automatic vertical steam

        Our advanced motion sensor can recognize movements in any direction, so you can also steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.8 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8 m
          Power cord storage
          Compartment
          Warranty
          2 years worldwide guarantee
          Energy saving
          22%

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  minute(s)
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Watertank capacity
          1800 ml

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam sound dampening
          No
          Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
          2nd generation

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          Max 8.0 bar
          Power
          Max 2700  W
          Steam boost
          Up to 600  g
          Continuous steam
          Up to 170  g/min
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light & Sound

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          0.85  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          56.7 x 35 x 32.7  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          47.5 x 28.8 x 22.9  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          7.4  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.9  kg

            • On all ironable fabrics

