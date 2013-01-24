Home
    PerfectCare 9000 Series

    Steam generator iron

    PSG9050/26
    The only iron that knows what you are ironing
      The only iron that knows what you are ironing

      PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits

        Effortless ironing. Excellent results.

        • ActiveSense technology
        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • Light weight iron
        • Up to 750g steam boost
        The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

        The only steam generator that knows what you're ironing

        ActiveSense technology recognizes fabrics using a built-in camera and artificial intelligence.

        Automatically adjusts settings

        Automatically adjusts settings

        It automatically adjusts temperature and steam amount to give excellent results for all fabrics.

        Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

        Intelligent automatic steam for faster and easier ironing

        Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it.

        Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

        Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

        Thanks to the fast cooling system, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

        Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

        Large 1.8L detachable watertank for easy refilling

        1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

        SteamGlide Elite Soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results

        Easy De-calc Plus

        Easy De-calc Plus

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light and audio signal to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Steam sound dampening technology

        Steam sound dampening technology

        Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          ActiveSense technology
          Yes
          DynamiQ
          Yes
          Fast cooling soleplate
          Yes
          Steam sound dampening
          Yes
          Silent steam Technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Power
          3100  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.8  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          33.4 x 35 x 57.4  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          22.9 x 28.8 x 49.3  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          8.8  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.97  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5.5  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          22  %

        • General specifications

          ActiveSense
          Yes
          AutoSteam with DynamiQ
          Yes
          Calc Clean reminder
          Light & Sound
          Cord storage
          Compartment
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Max bar pressure
          9.0
          Power cord material
          Textile
          Safety carry Lock
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Steam boost up to (g)
          750
          Steam rate up to (g/min)
          180
          Ultra-light iron
          Yes
          Warranty
          2 + 1 years with registration

