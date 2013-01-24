Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The only iron that knows what you are ironing
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The only iron that knows what you are ironing
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits
The only iron that knows what you are ironing
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The only iron that knows what you are ironing
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless results. See all benefits