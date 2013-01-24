Home
    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Shaving unit

    RQ11/51
      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      RQ11/51

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

      Shaving unit

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • DualPrecision blades
      • Replacement unit
      • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
      RQ11 replacement heads is compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

      GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

      GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

      Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      Easy click off, click on

      Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
        Shaving units per packaging
        1

