2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/61
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
Discontinued
Buy SH70 instead
RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.
The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
2.3
of 5
288
Reviews
Sándor
26/11/2016
Singapore
best head ever
I used this type of head for 5 years, and I have the highest opinion. Philips discontinued its production, and replaced it by GARBAGE quality heads like RQ12/60 and recently, RQ12+. Congratulation Philips, very nice costumer service!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
FSpad
24/04/2017
Australia
PHillips bring back this series of head
Rq 1260 came with these heads and were fine.BUT now we are forced to use the 9000 series junk. Lasted 6 months and not shaving properly any more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
JohnM
09/06/2016
Australia
Love RQ12/50 disapointed with RQ12+
The RQ12+ is sleak and easy to clean, though does not shave as well as the RQ12/50. Even when light pressure is applied the head folds flat instead of outwards like the RQ12/50, hence does not follow the contour of my face. The RQ12+ also does not cut as close as my 2 year old RQ12/50 head - though I am not to sure why. Please bring back the RQ12/50
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads