      Wireless music streaming

      Powerful sound supported by wireless music streaming via Bluetooth. Comes with wOOx technology for deep, loud bass and a built-in rechargeable battery for playback anywhere. This is a speaker to complement your lifestyle.

        Wireless music streaming

        • Bluetooth®
        • Stereo with bass radiator
        • Rechargeable battery
        • 4W
        Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

        Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

        Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Ideal for any smartphone, computer or portable device

        Ideal for any smartphone, computer or portable device

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          works with
          • most Bluetooth smartphones
          • tablets
          • music devices
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          Android tablets & smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio Connections
          3.5mm Line in

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Sound enhancement
          wOOx™ Technology

        • Power

          Battery type
          lithium (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          5  hr

        • Accessories

          A cable for
          3.5mm line-in and USB charging
          Warranty certificate
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 87 12581 66757 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 66757 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

