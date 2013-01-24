Home
    SCF504/30
    Avent
    Avent
    Moisturizes and softens skin
      Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

      SCF504/30

      Moisturizes and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding.

      Suggested retail price: $22.00

      Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

      Moisturizes and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Moisturizes and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $22.00

      Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

      Moisturizes and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

        Moisturizes and softens skin

        With pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

        • 30ml

        with coconut oil and aloe vera

        Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

        Baby friendly

        No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

        Contains lanolin

        Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

        Moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples

        Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Moisturizing nipple cream
          1 tube

        • Design

          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Dimensions & Weight

          Volume
          30ml

        • Functions

          Prepare for breastfeeding
          Yes

        • Ingredients

          Lanolin
          Yes
          Hydrogenated Polydecene
          Yes
          Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
          Yes
          Cocos Nucifera Oil
          Yes
          BHT
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

