Philips Avent Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream
Moisturizes and softens skin
Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding.
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Suggested retail price: $22.00
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Show {amount} more products Show less Moisturizes and softens skin With pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera with coconut oil and aloe vera
Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.
Baby friendly
No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.
Contains lanolin
Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.
Moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples
Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.
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Technical Specifications
Design
Tube
Yes
What is included
Moisturizing nipple cream
1 tube
Functions
Prepare for breastfeeding
Yes
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
Dimensions & Weight
Volume
30ml
Ingredients
Lanolin
Yes Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
Yes BHT
Yes Hydrogenated Polydecene
Yes Cocos Nucifera Oil
Yes
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