    My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max shows an error code

    If you would like to know what the error codes in your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max mean, please find the answer in the following lines.

    E4 error code (or h3)

    An E4 error code (it might look as h3 if you look at the display upside down) means that the roller brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max is blocked.

    To solve this, please switch off your cordless vacuum, check the roller brush and remove any obstructions such as hair, fluff, dirt, or dust.
     
    Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum E4 error code

    E6 error code (or 93)

    An E6 error code (it might look like 93 when you look at it upside down) means that no current is being passed by the adapter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max.

    To solve this, please double check that the adapter of your cordless vacuum is properly inserted into the wall socket and the charging disc (magnet) is attached correctly. If the appliance does not work, please contact us.
     
    Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum E6 error code

    E7 error code (or L3)

    An E7 error code (or L3 upside down) indicates that the wrong adapter is being used. Please make sure to only use the correct adapter that is originally provided with your cordless vacuum. If the correct adapter does not work, please contact us.
     
    Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum E7 error code

    SE error code (or 35)

    An SE error code (or 35 if you look at it upside down) will indicate that your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max cannot work or be charged because the room temperature is too low, too high or there is a mechanical problem.

    When the temperature in the room is too high (above or 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit) or too low (under 5 degrees Celsius or 41 degrees Fahrenheit), disconnect the appliance from the charger and bring your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max to a room with a temperature around 20 degrees Celcius or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Did these steps not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
     
    Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum SE error code

