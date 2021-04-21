Allergens at home - Pollen

We believe there is always a way to make life better. That’s why we’re dedicated to creating comprehensive solutions to help improve air quality at home. In this article we explore one of the most common triggers of respiratory allergies – namely, pollen – and what you can do to catch and control it.

So what exactly is pollen?

Your immune system protects you against foreign invaders, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, that can cause infections. However, in people with allergies, your immune system mistakes a substance that’s ordinarily harmless to most people for something that’s dangerous – and attacks it. One of these substances is pollen.

Let’s take a closer look

Allergens can be split up into outdoor and indoor allergens. Pollen is one of most common outdoor allergens. It consists of individual pollen grains that contain the male sex cells. Wind-pollinated plants usually release the most pollen in order to ensure pollination. This lightweight dust can travel hundreds of kilometers – the windier it is, the more widely the pollen is spread, and the higher the concentration. Rain, however, drives pollen towards the ground, which then lowers the risk that you will suffer from hay fever symptoms. In some people, it takes only a few pollen grains to trigger a severe allergic reaction.[1][2]

Although pollen is mostly categorized as an outdoor allergen, it’s important to know that pollen particles can easily get into your home.

[1] https://www.ecarf.org/en/information-portal/allergies-overview/pollen-allergy/

[2] http://www.webmd.com/allergies/how-weather-affects-allergies