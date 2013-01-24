Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    LatteGo Home Espresso Machine

      LatteGo Home Espresso Machine

      Enjoy delicious coffees easier than ever at home with the Philips 3200 LatteGo Fully Automatic Home Espresso Machine

      LatteGo EP3246/70

      Enjoy delicious coffees easier than ever with the Philips 3200 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

      Check
      Aromatic coffees from fresh beans such as Cappuccino, Espresso and Latte Macchiato, at your fingertips
      Check
      Top your coffees with silky smooth froth thanks to the innovative LatteGo milk system
      Check
      LatteGo: easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds
      Philips shop price

      Delicious milk coffees with LatteGo home espresso machine

       

      From silky smooth Cappuccino to an irresistible Latte Macchiato, savor each coffee, cup after cup. For unlimited coffee variety you can create different coffee recipes.
      • Cappuccino

        Cappuccino

        Ingredients:

        · Coffee beans

        · Water

        · Milk

        · Cocoa powder



        Steps:

        1. Fill the water tank with water

        2. Add the coffee beans

        3. Fill the LatteGo with milk

        4. Press cappuccino button

        5. Garnish with additional cocoa powder, if desired
        Enjoy!
      • Latte Macchiato

        Latte Macchiato

        Ingredients:

        · Coffee beans

        · Water

        · Milk

         

        Steps:

        1. Fill the water tank with water

        2. Add coffee beans

        3. Fill the LatteGo with milk

        4. Press Latte Macchiato button

        Enjoy!
      • Iced Americano

        Iced Americano

        Ingredients:

        · Coffee beans

        · Water

        · Ice cubes


        Steps:

        1. Fill the water tank with water

        2. Add coffee beans

        3. Put ice cubes in the cup/glass

        4. Press Americano button

        Enjoy!
        5 delicious coffees
        Ceramic grinders
        LatteGo milk system
        Intuitive Touch UI
        AquaClean
        Aroma Extract

        Buy a Philips 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from your favorite retailer

        LatteGo EP3246/70

        Buy a Philips 3200 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from your favorite retailer

        Buy from Philips
        Buy from Retailers
        Philips shop price

        Frequently Asked Questions

        Will the materials wear-out during use/cleaning dishwasher?
        LatteGo is tested for 600 cycles of dishwasher (2 years / every day in the dishwasher) without any impact on functional performance.
        Can I use rice milk, almond milk, soy milk, oat milk etc.?
        You can use them, but it is not ensured that these milk types foam has the same quality as full fat or semi-skimmed cow's milk.
        What is the maximum volume of LatteGo container?
        The milk container has a capacity of 0.265 Liter at maximum level. This allows the user to brew either 1 cappuccino, 2 cappuccinos or 1 Latte Macchiato without the need to refill.
        How many cups can I make with 1 full LatteGo?
        On the container you see several icons which indicates the type of beverage and number of drinks. There are indications for 1 cappuccino, 2 cappuccinos and 1 Latte Macchiato.
        Can I store the LatteGo in the refrigerator?
        Yes, LatteGo can be stored in the refrigerator. Add the storage lid before storage. You can run the quick clean from the machine menu to rinse it clean before storing it.

        Check out the other Philips Automatic Coffee Machines

        Philips 5000

        Philips 5000

        Coffee Machine Features
        Philips 3200

        Philips 3200

        Coffee Machine Features
        Philips 2200

        Philips 2200

        Coffee Machine Features

        Payment

        We accept the following payment methods:
        Visa - payment method
        MasterCard - payment method
        PayPal - payment method
        American Express - payment method
        Maestro - payment method

        Quick links

        Frequently asked questions
        Terms and conditions
        Search order
        Returns
        About Philips
        Contact us