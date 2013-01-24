Search terms
From silky smooth Cappuccino to an irresistible Latte Macchiato, savor each coffee, cup after cup. For unlimited coffee variety you can create different coffee recipes.
Ingredients:
· Coffee beans
· Water
· Milk
· Cocoa powder
Steps:
1. Fill the water tank with water
2. Add the coffee beans
3. Fill the LatteGo with milk
4. Press cappuccino button
5. Garnish with additional cocoa powder, if desired
Enjoy!
Ingredients:
· Coffee beans
· Water
· Milk
Steps:
1. Fill the water tank with water
2. Add coffee beans
3. Fill the LatteGo with milk
4. Press Latte Macchiato button
Enjoy!
Ingredients:
· Coffee beans
· Water
· Ice cubes
Steps:
1. Fill the water tank with water
2. Add coffee beans
3. Put ice cubes in the cup/glass
4. Press Americano button
Enjoy!