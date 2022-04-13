  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua, FC6728

    Fast.
    Powerful reach,     even in the toughest spots.

    Philips cordless stick vacuum cleaner Speedpro Aqua, with unique vacuum and mop system

    FC6728/01

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua, FC6828

    Fast clean with powerful reach

    Unique nozzle with built-in LED lights, reveals hidden dust and dirt

    High air speed for stronger performance

    Up to 50 min runtime 

    Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture. SpeedPro Aqua is flexible and easy to maneuver.

    Philips Speedpro Aqua

    Unique nozzle with built-in LED lights, reveals hidden dust and dirt

    180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

    High air speed for stronger performance

     

    SpeedPro Aqua, comes with PowerBlade motor and PowerCyclone 7 technology that immediately separate dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Up to 50 minutes runtime

     

    High performance lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

    Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

     

    The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one, so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

    Watch Speedpro Aqua in action

    Watch Speedpro Aqua in action

    What others say about Speedpro Aqua

    Be the first to review this item

    Ready to buy Philips Speedpro Aqua?

    Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua

    The Philips Speedpro Aqua, cordless vacuum cleaner, comes with a 180° suction nozzle, a micro fiber pad, integrated handheld unit, crevice tool, brush and a wall mount for easy storage.

    Philips Speedpro Aqua, one hundred and eighty degrees nozzle

    180° suction nozzle

    Philips Speedpro Aqua, vacuum and mop nozzle

    Vacuum and mop nozzle  

    Philips Speedpro Aqua, wall mount

    Wall mount

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Is the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner suitable for my floor?

    The vacuum and mop system is suitable for all types of hard floors, including parquet, laminate, PVC and tile floors.

    Is the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner not too heavy for me?

    The SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner from Philips have been specially designed with an ideal weight distribution and optimum maneuverability, making brushing a simple job. Let the device rest on the floor as much as possible and let the device do the work.

    How does PowerCyclone 7 technology work?

    PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Is the microfiber pad washable?

    The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

    Can the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner capture all dirt types?

    Dust, fluff, hair, crumbs or hidden dirt. Thanks to LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle and its strong performance, you can easily spot and capture all.

    Looking for a different cordless vacuum cleaner?

    Compare and find your cordless vacuum cleaner

    Explore all cordless vacuum cleaner

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive promotions and coupons

    Product launches

    Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.