The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture. SpeedPro Aqua is flexible and easy to maneuver.
180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.
SpeedPro Aqua, comes with PowerBlade motor and PowerCyclone 7 technology that immediately separate dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.
High performance lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.
The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one, so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.
The Philips Speedpro Aqua, cordless vacuum cleaner, comes with a 180° suction nozzle, a micro fiber pad, integrated handheld unit, crevice tool, brush and a wall mount for easy storage.
180° suction nozzle
Vacuum and mop nozzle
Wall mount
The vacuum and mop system is suitable for all types of hard floors, including parquet, laminate, PVC and tile floors.
The SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner from Philips have been specially designed with an ideal weight distribution and optimum maneuverability, making brushing a simple job. Let the device rest on the floor as much as possible and let the device do the work.
PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.
The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.
Dust, fluff, hair, crumbs or hidden dirt. Thanks to LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle and its strong performance, you can easily spot and capture all.
