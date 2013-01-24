Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots
The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots
The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners. See all benefits
Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots
The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots
The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners. See all benefits