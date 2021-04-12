My Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual
If your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual, this can have several causes. Discover the possible causes and solutions for this in the following lines.
The water tank is held in an incorrect position
Always make sure that the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is held with the microfiber cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility the water in the water tank flows quickly through the wetting strip on the bottom of the water tank.
The cap of the water tank is not properly closed
Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.
The strip is not placed properly in the bottom of the water tank
Check the strip and make sure that is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner.
If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.
