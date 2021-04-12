My Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual

If your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases more water than usual, this can have several causes. Discover the possible causes and solutions for this in the following lines.

The water tank is held in an incorrect position Always make sure that the water tank of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner is held with the microfiber cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility the water in the water tank flows quickly through the wetting strip on the bottom of the water tank.

The cap of the water tank is not properly closed Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.