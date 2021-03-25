Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Products
    FC6728/01 SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6728/01

    Where can I find the model and the serial number of my Philips Vacuum?

    If you wonder how to find the model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum, please find the information about this below.

    The model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum

    We advise you to write down the correct type and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum beforehand.

    This model number and serial number information can be found on a plate. Depending on your model, the type plate is located on the bottom of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, underneath the dust container, on the back of the handheld vacuum or behind the water tank of the device (for example, see the images below).

    • Most of the time, the model number is located in the upper left-hand corner. It starts with the letters FC followed by four digits. Eg. FC7080/xx.

    • The serial number is in the bottom right-hand corner and consists of four digits: the first two digits mark the year, the second two digits mark the week number. E.g.: 1850, 1734. In some cases, S/N is printed in front of the serial number.

    The model number and serial number on your device

    The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6728/01 , XC8043/01 , XC8147/01 , FC6721/01 , FC6904/61 , FC6728/82 , FC6723/01 , FC9932/69 , FC9174/61 , FC8087/61 , FC6167/01 , FC9728/61 , FC9735/61 , FC9733/61 , FC6813/61 , FC6823/61 , FC6401/61 , FC8383/61 , FC8293/61 , FC9352/61 , FC9350/61 , FC8296/61 , FC8792/01 , FC8794/01 , FC6172/01 , FC6409/61 , FC8776/01 , FC6404/01 , FC8767/61 , FC6401/01 , FC8820/01 , FC5226/61 , FC6401/81 , FC8657/61 , FC9912/61 , FC8083/61 , FC8085/61 , FC8710/01 , FC6232/02 , FC7020/61 , FC8822/01 , FC7088/61 , FC6170/81 , FC5226/01 , FC9714/61 , FC6168/01 , FC8473/61 , FC9192/61 , FC8950/61 , FC8471/61 , FC8950/01 , FC8950/81 , FC9172/67 , FC6141/61 , FC7020/01 , FC6130/01 , FC8132/60 , FC8764/61 , FC8760/61 , FC6145/61 , FC6161/63 , FC9170/67 , FC6149/61 , FC6161/03 , FC6145/01 , FC8451/61 , FC8454/61 , FC6140/01 , FC6161/04 , FC6142/01 , FC8760/01 , FC8767/02 , FC8767/01 , FC6161/02 , FC8142/71 , FC8146/71 , FC9302/02 , FC9225/01 , FC8132/01 , FC8280/60 , FC8232/01 , FC8286/01 , FC8284/01 , FC8280/01 , FC8234/60 , FC8234/01 , FC8232/60 , FC9302/01 , FC9083/01 , FC8917/01 , FC8144/01 , FC8189/01 , FC8204/02 , FC9082/01 , FC9262/01 , FC8188/01 , FC6126/03 , FC6093/01 , FC9160/01 , FC9064/01 , FC8611/01 , FC8614/01 , FC8734/01 , FC8438/02 , FC8734/71 , FC9064/02 , FC9066/03 , FC8204/01 , FC8212/01 , FC8208/01 , FC6048/02 , FC8256/01 , FC8262/01 , FC9150/01 , FC6843/01 , FC9204/01 , FC8348/01 , FC8344/01 , FC9200/01 , FC9228/01 , FC9166/01 , FC9164/01 , FC8602/01 , FC8433/02 , FC6125/01 , FC8716/01 , FC8390/01 , FC8394/01 , FC8396/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Troubleshooting

    Device (3)
    Performance (2)
    Product Usage and Results (1)

    Looking for information about a different product?

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      *Discount is only applicable with a min. spend of $100, and not applicable to HD9860/91, HX9924/46, SP9860/13, PSG9050/26, EP3246/70, FC6904/61, GC350, and GC362. Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      Maestro - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us