My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound
The airflow is blocked
The airflow in your vacuum cleaner can be partly blocked by an object stuck in one of those parts of your device. If this is the case, take the object out before you continue with vacuuming.
A different accessory has been used
Check if the vacuum cleaner sounds normal again when you stop using the accessory you were using. If so, do not worry about the noise, it is normal.
The suction power slider is open
In this case, you can close the slider to prevent the unusual sound.
The filters are clogged or displaced
To solve this issue, clean the filters of your vacuum cleaner. You can refer to the user manual for specific instructions on how to clean the filter.
Another reason for your vacuum cleaner to produce an unusual sound might be that the filters are displaced. In this case, place the filters in their usual place in your vacuum cleaner.
The dust container is full
Clean the dust container in order to solve this. For specific instructions on how to clean the dust container, please refer to your user manual.