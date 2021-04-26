Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilizing. Follow these steps on how to sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple in boiling water.

Disassemble the bottle and nipple Bring plenty of water to a boil Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan, This prevents deformation and damage.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and nipple brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions, or concentrated cleaners.