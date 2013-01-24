*Up to 80% less smoke vs. Philips HD4419 or HD4418 when grilling 2 batches of 4 beef burgers.
Our new innovative electric grill is virtually smoke-less, so you can enjoy delicious grilled food without disrupting the room with smoke. Thanks to the advanced infrared technology, the grill heats up fast, so you can start cooking in just minutes.
Grilled steaks, hamburgers, salmon and chicken are beautifully seared on the outside – and juicy on the inside. And our patented design means excess oil and grease drips onto a cool tray, reducing smoke to an absolute minimum.
How did we minimize grill smoke? The advanced infrared technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.
Lamb and pork are a bit more fatty, so they will naturally produce a bit more smoke – but significantly less smoke than you’d experience with a gas grill or charcoal grill. No matter what the weather is, you can keep on grilling your favorite healthy foods indoors
When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor electric grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 230 C, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains it throughout the entire cooking process. With one perfect temperature you will be able grill different types of food at once and achieve tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.
Our smoke-less grill heats up fast and maintains an even 230 C. That’s the ideal temperature for searing and browning meats and vegetables. For tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.
Easy set up
With its simple 2-piece design, our smoke-less electric grill is incredibly easy to set-up and use. Just put the grill on the base, flip the switch – and you’ll be grilling in no time.
Easy to clean
Cleaning is so much easier than gas grills or charcoal grills. Both the grill and the drip tray are dishwasher safe. Thanks to the clever interior design, it only takes a moment to wipe the non-stick surfaces clean. Minimal splattering also keeps your cooking surfaces neat and clean.
Say goodbye to fuss, and say hello to fun with the family! Forget the hassle of fanning that fire and indulge in effortless barbecued goodness with the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill.
The Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill heats up within 1 minutes, thanks to powerful infrared technology and maintains a constant 230° for perfect browning without burning. Hungry bellies wouldn’t stay hungry for long!.
Portable for indoor use, the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill brings everyone together, rain or shine. Getting the family just got easier!.
