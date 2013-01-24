  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Handblender

    Philips ProMix immersion blender  
    Hand blender with an Ultimate power, Endless meal variety

    Handblender

    ProMix Hand blender HR1600/01

    SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
    Ergonomic grip for maximum control of power and easy handling
    Multiple easy click accessories for blending, whisking, chopping and more
    ProMix Immersion blender features

    SpeedTouch technology

     

    As you squeeze, the power increases – seamlessly.

    For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.

    Powerful 800W motor

     

    Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your immersion blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.

    ProMix design

     

    Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother blending.

    Choose the best ProMix Hand blender for you

    Healthy homemade meals made easy<br/>starting from

    ProMix Daily

    Healthy homemade meals made easy
    starting from

    Philips shop price
    $109.00*
    Perfect for soups, purees & shakes
    HR1643/01
    Compare features
    Daily Collection

    Daily Collection

    Daily Collection

    Philips shop price
    $59.00*
    Hand blender
    HR1600/01
    Compare features

    Features
    • ProMix technology for optimum blending
    • Stainless Steel blades
    • 2 button release for easy cleaning
    • ProMix technology for optimum blending
    • Stainless Steel blades
    • Single button release for easy accessory change

    Power
    • 550W motor
    • 700W motor

    Speed Setting
    • 1 optimal speed setting
    • SpeedTouch Technology for seamless speed control

    Versaltility
    • 5 Accessories
    • 32 functions
    • 5 Accessories
    • 32 functions

    Ease of Use
    • Slim-grip to fit any hand
    • Ergonomic rubber grip
    * Suggested retail price
    See all immersion blenders

    Reviews & awards

    IF Award
    Reddot award
    No1 Award

    Be the first to review this item

    Prepare all your favourite recipes with the Philips ProMix Stick Blender


    Want to get the most out of your new Philips ProMix stick blender with SpeedTouch technology? Get inspired with these videos! Watch how you can make delicious homemade food quickly and easily – thanks to your new Philips stick blender and accessories.
    humus video thumbnail
    pumpkin soup
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Pumpkin soup made quick and easy
    homemade humus
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Homemade hummus featuring XL Chopper and Compact Chopper
    cream puff
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Cream puffs made at home with the Whisk and Double Mixer
    potato fritter
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Malaysian potato fritters made with the Potato Masher
    carrot salad
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Colorful and healthy carrot salad with the Food Processor
    salad olivier
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Delicious Salad Olivier in seconds with the Cube Cutter
    roasted chicken
    Philips ProMix Handheld blender: Honey and lemon roasted chicken using the MultiChopper

    Immersion Blender Recipes your family will love


    Making fresh homemade food is even easier – and faster – with the Philips ProMix handheld blender. We’ve featured a few favorites here. Enjoy!
    See full recipes here